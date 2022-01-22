Pastrnak’s power-play goal lifts Bruins over Jets, 3-2

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored a tiebreaking power-play goal early in the third period to give the surging Boston Bruins a 3-2 win over the travel-weary Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. Charlie Coyle and Oskar Steen also scored for Boston, which is 10-2 since New Year’s Day. Tuukka Rask made 21 saves for Boston. Andrew Copp and Jansen Harkins each had a goal for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots. Boston’s leading scorer, Brad Marchand, surprisingly returned to the lineup Saturday after leaving Thursday’s game with an apparent right shoulder injury