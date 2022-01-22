Newcastle beats Leeds 1-0 for 2nd win in Premier League

LEEDS, England (AP) — Newcastle claimed just its second Premier League win of the season by beating Leeds 1-0 in a big boost to its ambitions of avoiding relegation. Jonjo Shelvey’s low free kick flew past a slew of outstretched legs in the area and squeezed into the far corner of the net in the 75th minute at Elland Road. The victory wasn’t enough to lift Newcastle out of the relegation zone but the Saudi-owned team is only one point from safety with a game in hand on fourth-to-last Norwich, which won at Watford on Friday.