Skip to Content
AP Business
By
Published 10:06 AM

Late goal earns Man U 1-0 win over West Ham, 4th place in PL

KYMA

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford scored in the third and final minute of stoppage time to earn Manchester United a 1-0 win over West Ham that lifted the team above its opponent into fourth place in the Premier League. Rashford was on as a second-half substitute and tapped in a cross from fellow replacement Edinson Cavani in one of the few clear-cut chances created in a lackluster match at Old Trafford. It completed a good week for United after its 3-1 win at Brentford on Wednesday. Cristiano Ronaldo overcame a neck problem to start and was kept on for the full match. The Portugal forward was disgusted at being substituted at Brentford.

AP Business

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content