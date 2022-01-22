Kreider’s hat trick powers Rangers to 7-3 win over Coyotes

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider had a hat trick to set his career high with 29 goals, tying for the NHL lead, and the New York Rangers scored six unanswered to beat the Arizona Coyotes 7-3 for their eighth win in 11 games. Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba scored twice as New York improved to 12-3-2 at home and recovered from an early 3-1 deficit after being outshot 16-4 in the first period by the last-place Coyotes. Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves for his sixth straight win and 10th victory in 11 games, improving to 19-4-2 this season. Julien Gauthier and Artemi Panarin also scored for the Rangers. Kreider has scored in five straight games and has 10 goals in his last nine, tying Alex Ovechkin for the NHL season lead.