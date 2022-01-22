Japan’s Mihara wins 2nd Four Continents figure skating title

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Mai Mihara has won her second career Four Continents figure skating title in a strong recovery from missing out on the Japanese team for the Winter Olympics. Mihara was near-flawless in Saturday’s free skate with a program packed with triple jumps until she ran out of momentum on her final combination spin. It was still more than enough to keep her lead from the short program. South Korean skaters claimed the silver and bronze. Lee Hae-in scored 213.52 for second place and Kim Ye-lim was third on 209.91.