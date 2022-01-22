Jamieson maintains 1-stroke lead after 3 rounds in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Scott Jamieson has stayed on course for a wire-to-wire win at the Abu Dhabi Championship by making birdie at the last hole to retain his one-stroke lead at the end of the third round. The Scottish player is ranked No. 336 and seeking his first title since 2012. He shot 4-under 68 and was on 11 under overall in the first European tour event of 2022 after breaking free of a tie for the lead with Shane Lowry and Thomas Pieters (both 67s). Jamieson has led by one stroke after all three rounds. Lowry was bogey-free around Yas Links as he looks to win in Abu Dhabi for the second time.