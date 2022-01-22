Gillespie scores 28, No. 11 Villanova beats Georgetown 85-74

By BOBBY BANCROFT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Collin Gillespie had 28 points, Justin Moore added 19 and No. 11 Villanova won at Georgetown 85-74 on Saturday. Gillespie connected on 6 of 9 3-pointers, including four in the second half. Villanova erased an eight-point second-half deficit to continue it dominance over Georgetown. The Wildcats (14-5, 7-2 Big East) have won five of six over the Hoyas and 17 of the last 20. Collin Holloway led Georgetown (6-10, 0-5) with a career-high 25 points and Dante Harris added 17. Georgetown has lost six straight and now starts Big East play with five straight losses for the first time in program history.