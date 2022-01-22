City drops points, drone stops play on unusual day in EPL

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Man City dropping points, Newcastle winning a game and a drone stopping play. There were plenty of unusual occurrences in the Premier League on Saturday even if a late, late winner by Manchester United felt ever so familiar. Few could have expected City to fail to win at Southampton. A 1-1 draw ended the leaders’ 12-match winning run that stretched back to Oct. 30. City is ahead of Liverpool by 12 points but the Reds have played two games fewer. Newcastle beat Leeds 1-0 for only its second win this season. Play was suspended for nearly 20 minutes in Wolves’ 2-1 win at Brentford because a drone was hovering above the field.