PARIS (AP) — Brest upset Lille 2-0 in the French league to return to winning ways and put an end to the defending champion’s nine-match unbeaten run. The hosts took the lead on their first attack after only three minutes thanks to an own-goal by Tiago Djalo and then withstood Lille’s pressure. Striker Steve Mounié guaranteed Brest’s first win this year by adding a second goal from the penalty spot in stoppage time.