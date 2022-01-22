Adam Rippon looks back at his role in 2018 Olympics

By BARRY WILNER

AP Sports Writer

So, it’s just another competition? Got to treat the Winter Olympics that way? Many athletes say that, perhaps trying to convince themselves that the Games are a regular, no major deal kind of event. Adam Rippon even used that ploy back in 2018. Then Rippon — and the sporting world — discovered something very different. Rippon, who came out publicly in October 2015, was the first openly gay athlete to represent the United States in Olympic competition. His highly publicized verbal battles with Mike Pence, then the vice president, about open-mindedness and inclusivity were as memorable as nearly anything anyone did on the ice or snow in Pyeongchang.