Published 10:19 PM

Jones keeps No. 2 Stanford rolling in 97-74 win over Cal

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Haley Jones scored eight of her season-high 26 points as part of a big run coming out of halftime, and No. 2 Stanford rolled past California 97-74. Fran Belibi added a season-high 20 points and six rebounds to help the Cardinal to their seventh straight win over the Golden Bears. Hannah Jump scored 21 points. Jayda Curry had a season-high 30 points for California. The freshman is the first Bears player in more than two years to reach 30 points.

