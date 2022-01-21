Bulls coach Donovan rips Bucks’ Allen after flagrant foul

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan says the flagrant foul that resulted in Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen’s ejection could have caused a serious injury and merits a closer look from the NBA. Bulls guard Alex Caruso was driving to the basket midway through the third quarter when a hard foul from Allen caused him to land on his right side. Caruso said after the game that his wrist was “a little banged up” and that he’d have to see how it feels in the next couple of days.