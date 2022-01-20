Jota leads Liverpool past Arsenal into League Cup final

LONDON (AP) — Diogo Jota stepped up in Mohamed Salah’s absence with two goals to lead Liverpool to a 2-0 victory at Arsenal and into a League Cup final against Chelsea. While Liverpool coped with Salah’s continued stay at the African Cup of Nations with Egypt, the rapid return of Thomas Partey after Ghana’s early exit backfired for Arsenal. Partey came on in the 74th minute but was then booked in the 86th for a late challenge on Neco Williams and again in the 90th for a lunge on Fabinho.