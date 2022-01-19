Video review added for CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers

MIAMI (AP) — CONCACAF will institute video review during the final two rounds of World Cup qualifying starting next week. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter had criticized the governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean for its lack of Video Assistant Referees. CONCACAF says VAR also will be added for this year’s CONCACAF women’s championship, which is used to determine qualifying for the Women’s World Cup and Olympic tournament, CONCACAF’s men’s and women’s under-20 championships and this year’s CONCACAF Champions League.