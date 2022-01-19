Inter survives scare to overcome Empoli 3-2 in Italian Cup

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan survived a scare as it beat Empoli 3-2 after extra time to reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. It appeared as if Empoli was about to pull off an upset in the round of 16 when it went ahead with Nedim Bajrami’s strike and an own-goal by home ’keeper Ionuț Radu after Alexis Sánchez’s opener for Inter. But Andrea Ranocchia leveled in stoppage time to send the match into extra time, where Stefano Sensi scored the winner. Inter will next play either Roma or Lecce. Sassuolo will face Juventus in the quarterfinals after beating Cagliari 1-0 to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in its history.