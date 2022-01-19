Giannis leads Bucks past short-handed Grizzlies, 126-114

By JIM HOEHN

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 15 rebounds, and Khris Middleton scored 27 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 126-114 victory over the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis, which had won 12 of 13, was without two of its leading scorers, Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane. Ja Morant had 33 points and 14 assists, and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 29 for Memphis in the opener of a four-game road swing. Without Bane, sixth in the NBA with 131 3-pointers, the Grizzlies were just 9 of 40 beyond the arc. Morant capped a seven-point run with a drive down the lane to pull the Grizzlies to 114-111 with 2:32 left, but George Hill hit two free throws and Antetokounmpo scored six straight to make it 122-111.