Jesús Ferreira agrees to 4-year MLS contract with Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira has agreed to a four-year contract with Major League Soccer’s Dallas team. The deal announced for the 21-year-old forward includes a club option for 2026. He will occupy a young designated player spot on the roster, which allows players 21-23 years old to have only $200,000 per season count toward the salary cap. Ferreira scored eight goals in 27 league matches last season and has 18 goals in 81 regular-season league matches since 2017. A son of former Colombian national team midfielder David Ferreira, Jesús Ferreira has two goals in five appearances with the U.S. national team.