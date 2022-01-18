Demko makes 31 saves as Canucks beat skidding Predators 3-1

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Thatcher Demko made 31 saves to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-1 victory over the skidding Nashville Predators. Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser and Juho Lammikko scored for Vancouver. The win ended the Canucks’ stretch of nine consecutive road games on a high note. Vancouver last played at home on Dec. 14. Philip Tomasino scored and David Rittich stopped 21 shots for Nashville, which has lost four straight. The Predators were on a 12-1-1 run before their current slide.