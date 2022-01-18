Allen, Mahomes, Stafford star on wild-card weeknd

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills pitched a near perfect game in their playoff victory against the New England Patriots. The Bills became the first team in NFL history to score touchdowns on their first seven drives of a playoff game before kneeling down on the final possession of a 47-17 win over New England. Allen, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford of the Rams all provided big passing days to highlight wild-card weekend.