No. 2 Auburn gets showdown with No. 12 Kentucky

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl was not satisfied with his team climbing to No. 2 in this week’s AP Top 25. He believes the Tigers should be No. 1, based on the quality of their wins and strength of schedule. Auburn gets a couple of big tests this week against Georgia and No. 12 Kentucky. The Bulldogs have struggled this season, but usually give the Tigers problems. Kentucky is rounding into form and coming off two lopsided wins.