Lewandowski wins FIFA best player vote ahead of Messi, Salah

ZURICH (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has been voted the best men’s player in the world at FIFA’s annual awards ceremony. He retained the FIFA award he won last year. The Bayern Munich forward overturned the result last month of the Ballon d’Or prize where he placed second behind Lionel Messi. Messi finally led Argentina to a senior title at the 2021 Copa América. Mohamed Salah of Liverpool was also on the shortlist. Alexia Putellas, who captained Barcelona to its first Women’s Champions League title, was voted the best women’s player. Chelsea swept the coaching awards with Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes.