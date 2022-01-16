Patriots, Jones end season with a dud in 47-17 loss to Bills

By JONAH BRONSTEIN

Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The New England Patriots have plenty to improve upon if they intend to close the gap on their AFC East rival Buffalo Bills. What promise the Patriots showed in making the playoffs under rookie quarterback Mac Jones unraveled in a 47-17 loss to the Bills in a wild-card playoff game. New England’s struggles carried over from the regular season in which the Patriots closed losing three of four. The loss to Buffalo was the most lopsided in the postseason by a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team.