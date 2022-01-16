Skip to Content
AP Business
By
Published 6:42 PM

Djokovic heads for Belgrade after deportation from Australia

KYMA

By DARKO BANDIC
Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Novak Djokovic was heading home to Serbia after his deportation from Australia over its required COVID-19 vaccination ended his hopes of defending his Australian Open title. An Emirates plane carrying Djokovic from Melbourne touched down in Dubai early Monday and a few hours later he was seen on a flight heading to the Serbian capital of Belgrade. Djokovic had argued in an Australian court he should be allowed to stay and compete under a medical exemption due to a coronavirus infection last month. But Australian authorities revoked his visa and said they needed to keep their borders strong and Australians safe.

AP Business

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content