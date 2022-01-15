Senators score 5 in 3rd, rally for 6-4 win over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Josh Norris scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal as the Ottawa Senators tallied five times in the third period to rally past the Edmonton Oilers 6-4. Alex Formenton and Adan Gaudette each had a goal and an assist, and Artem Zub and Zach Sanford also scored for the Senators, who have won two straight and won their first game this season when trailing after the second period. Chris Tierney had two assists and Matt Murray stopped 33 shots. Zack Kassian, Kailer Yamamoto, Brendan Perlini and Darnell Nurse had goals for the struggling Oilers, who have lost six straight and are 2-10-2 in their last 14 games. Jesse Puljujarvi had two assists and Stuart Skinner had 20 saves.