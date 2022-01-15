Djokovic ‘disappointed’ with losing deportation appeal

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic says he is disappointed that a court has dismissed his challenge to a deportation order and accepts that his hopes of playing at the Australian Open are dashed. The top-ranked tennis star a statement shortly after three Federal Court judges unanimously upheld a decision Sunday made by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to cancel the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds because he is not vaccinated for COVID-19. The decision likely means that Djokovic will remain in detention in Melbourne until he is deported. A deportation order usually means a three-year ban on returning to Australia. The government has not said when Djokovic will leave. In Serbia, President Aleksandar Vucic says the hearing was “a farce with a lot of lies.”