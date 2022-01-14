Mavs rout Grizzlies 112-85, ending Memphis’ winning streak

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Luka Doncic had a triple-double with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and the Dallas Mavericks used a second-half rally to rout Memphis 112-85 on Friday night, ending the Grizzlies’ winning streak at 11 games. Doncic had 18 points in the second half, connecting on 8 of 10 shots. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 16 points, and Jalen Brunson and Marquese Chriss had 15 points each, with Brunson adding nine assists. Ja Morant led Memphis with 19 points and eight assists, Desmond Bane had 16 points, and Kyle Anderson added 12. The Grizzlies lost for the first time since Dec. 23.