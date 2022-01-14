Fresh off UGA title, Lanning hits ground running at Oregon

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

New Oregon head coach Dan Lanning helped the Georgia Bulldogs win a national championship on Monday, and the next day he arrived in Eugene, getting ready for his first season with the Ducks. Lanning, 35, replaces Mario Cristobal, who left the Ducks after four seasons to become the head coach at Miami. Oregon finished 10-4 this season, falling 47-32 to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. Lanning comes to the Ducks after a stint as defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs.