Carius leads W. Illinois past North Dakota 73-68

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Will Carius matched his season high with 26 points as Western Illinois narrowly defeated North Dakota 73-68. Colton Sandage had 17 points for Western Illinois (11-6, 2-3 Summit League), which broke its four-game losing streak. Luka Barisic added 12 points. Trenton Massner had 11 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. George Dixon had four points and 12 rebounds. Matt Norman scored a season-high 27 points for the Fighting Hawks (4-14, 0-5), whose losing streak reached six games. Bentiu Panoam added 18 points. Tsotne Tsartsidze had 13 rebounds.