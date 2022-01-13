Barzal’s third-period goal lifts Islanders over Devils 3-2

By SCOTT CHARLES

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored with less than five minutes left in the third period to push the New York Islanders over the New Jersey Devils 3-2. Josh Bailey and Adam Pelech scored and Zach Parise added two assists for the Islanders. New York extended its point streak to five games. Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves and collected his ninth win of the season. Yegor Sharangovich and Nathan Bastian scored as New Jersey lost for the third time in four games. Jon Gillies made 22 saves in his first start since Dec. 19.