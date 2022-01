SAN MARCOS, Texas — Caleb Asberry tallied 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Texas State to an 80-56 win over Louisiana-Monroe. Asberry shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers. Shelby Adams had 14 points for Texas State (10-4, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). Mason Harrell added 14 points. Isiah Small had 13 points and seven rebounds. Russell Harrison had 15 points for the Warhawks (9-8, 1-4). Nika Metskhvarishvili added 15 points and 11 rebounds.