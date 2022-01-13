49ers star left tackle Trent Williams returns to practice

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are expected to get a big boost for their playoff opener with the return of injured star left tackle Trent Williams. Williams returned to practice after missing the season finale with an elbow injury and is on target to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Williams was officially limited and wore tape on the elbow instead of a brace but his return this week would be key as the Niners must contend with Dallas’ star edge rushers DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and Micah Parsons.