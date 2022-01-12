Yanks’ Balkovec living ‘American dream’ with manager role

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec was introduced as manager of the New York Yankees’ Low A affiliate in the Florida State League. In taking over the Tampa Tarpons, Balkovec will become the first female manager in the history of affiliated baseball, an appointment 10 years in the making for the former college softball player. Balkovec said her story is “the American dream,” and that she’s excited to take charge of the clubhouse. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says “the sky’s the limit” for the 34-year-old Balkovec, who has two master’s degrees and hopes to one day become a general manager herself.