SEATTLE (AP) — Cameron Tyson had 25 points as Seattle University defeated Utah Valley 71-65 in Western Athletic Conference play. Darrion Trammell added 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Redhawks (11-4, 2-0). Riley Grigsby had 13 points as Seattle won despite scoring a season-low 23 points in the first half. Fardaws Aimaq had 16 points and nine rebounds to pace the Wolverines (11-5, 2-2).