KHL to suspend season for a week because of virus cases

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League says it will suspend its season for a week because of coronavirus outbreaks at many clubs. The KHL says it will stop play for a week from Saturday and resume on Jan. 22. The league says it recorded positive tests for 124 players. Twenty-seven of those cases had been reported within the previous 24 hours. The KHL is crucial to building Olympic men’s hockey rosters after the NHL said last month it would not release players for the tournament in Beijing.