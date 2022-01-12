Herro’s 21 points lead Heat past slumping Hawks, 115-91

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Miami Heat scored the first 16 points of the second half to break open a close game and capped a successful road trip by beating the Atlanta Hawks 115-91. Tyler Herro led Miami’s balanced attack with 21 points and 11 assists. Caleb Martin had 18 points in the finale of a 4-2 road trip. John Collins led Atlanta with 16 points. Trae Young had 15. After leading 56-51 at halftime, Miami extended the advantage to 72-51 with the 16-0 run. The Heat’s biggest lead was 22 points. Miami had six players on its inactive list, including top scorer Jimmy Butler.