NEW YORK — Antonio Daye Jr.’s layup with four seconds left lifted Fordham to a 72-71 win over Duquesne on Wednesday night. Daye and Darius Quisenberry scored 16 points each and Chuba Ohams had 14 points, 16 rebounds and eight blocks for Fordham. Amir Spears had 20 points for the Dukes. Leon Ayers III added 13 points and six rebounds. Jackie Johnson III had 13 points. Tre Williams had seven blocks plus 12 points.