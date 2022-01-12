Celtics take control early, pull away from Pacers 119-100

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 34 points, Jayson Tatum added 33 and the Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers 119-100. Boston snapped a six-game road losing streak while beating Indiana for the second time in three days and the fourth straight time. Myles Turner had 18 points and Domantas Sabonis added 17 points, six rebounds and six assists as the Pacers lost their second straight and eighth in nine games. After the opening minutes, the Celtics never really gave the Pacers a chance.