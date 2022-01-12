Bears interview Pederson, Cook for coach, GM positions

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears interviewed former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson and Cleveland Browns executive Glenn Cook for their vacant coach and general manager jobs. The two positions opened Monday when the Bears fired former coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on the heels of a 6-11 season. Pederson led Philadelphia to the franchise’s lone Super Bowl championship. He was 42-37-1 with two division championships and three playoff appearances before going 4-11-1 in 2020 and getting fired. Pederson and Nagy are friends from their time working under Andy Reid in Philadelphia and Kansas City. Cook has spent six years in Cleveland’s front office. He was the Browns’ vice president of player personnel the past two seasons.