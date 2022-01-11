Vescovi leads No. 22 Tennessee over South Carolina 66-46

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points to help No. 22 Tennessee overcome a sluggish start to beat South Carolina, 66-46, in a Southeastern Conference game Tuesday night. The Volunteers (11-4, 2-2), who live by the 3-point shot, missed their first five attempts and didn’t hit their first 3-pointer until 2 minutes were left in the first half. The score was tied at 22 when Tennessee went on a 12-2 run that spilled over into the second half. Josiah-Jordan James had 11 points and 12 rebounds to aid the Tennessee effort. James hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first half that gave the Vols a spark. Zakai Zeigler had 11 points and John Fulkerson added 10. James Reese led the Gamecocks (10-5, 1-2) with 15 points.