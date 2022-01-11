Rare signs of fragility for UConn women’s basketball dynasty

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn has won 11 national championships since 1995 and made 13 straight trips to the women’s Final Four. The injury-riddled Huskies are just 7-3 this season and have seen some of their more impressive winning streaks come to an end. They even briefly dropped out of the AP top ten for the first time since 2005. Coach Geno Auriemma and recruiting experts say the talent pool has grown at the high school level and that has led to parity in the college game. UConn has also had a host of injuries and nearly everyone expects the Huskies to be in the mix for another title.