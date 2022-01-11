Norris to the rescue as Loyola Chicago tops Valpo in 2OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Braden Norris scored nine of his 23 in the second overtime and Loyola Chicago never trailed in the final session and beat Valparaiso 81-74. Norris went 3-for-3 shooting from 3-point range and finished 5 for 9 from 3 overall. Norris’ 3 with 23 seconds left in the first overtime tied it at 66. He sank a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left to knot it at 55 at the end of regulation. Sheldon Williams scored 20 off the bench for Valparaiso.