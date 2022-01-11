Malkin scores twice in return, Penguins defeat Ducks 4-1

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored twice and had an assist in his season debut, Jeff Carter added two goals and the surging Pittsburgh Penguins rolled to a 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Malkin had not played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. The four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner had been skating with teammates for several weeks and was a full participant in Monday’s practice. He centered the second line between Carter and Kasperi Kapanen, which was responsible for all four Pittsburgh goals. Kapanen added two assists and Tristan Jarry stopped 25 shots for the Penguins, who bounced right back from Saturday’s loss at Dallas that snapped a 10-game winning streak. Jakob Silfverberg scored Anaheim’s goal and Anthony Stolarz made 30 saves.