With Harden out, Trail Blazers down the Nets 114-108

By ANNE M.PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons had 23 points and 11 assists, and the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers took advantage of James Harden’s absence for a 114-108 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. Harden was out with a hyperextended left knee. Kyrie Irving started in his second game of the season and finished with 22 points. Kevin Durant led all scorers with 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets. Robert Covington had 21 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Blazers, who had all five starters in double figures.