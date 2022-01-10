Harden ruled out for Brooklyn against the Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — James Harden won’t play for the Brooklyn Nets at Portland due to a hyperextended left knee. Harden had 26 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds in Brooklyn’s 121-119 overtime victory at home over San Antonio on Sunday. Harden is averaging 22.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game. The late scratch marked the fifth game that Harden has missed this season. Joining Harden on the Nets’ injury report was former Blazer LaMarcus Aldridge, who has a sore right foot and also missed the game against the Spurs.