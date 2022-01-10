Despite just 4 wins, Jets head into offseason with optimism

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The vibe is different around the New York Jets. Even with only four wins. The franchise just completed another season without a postseason appearance and has just six victories in the past two seasons. But a strange yet realistic and refreshing sense of optimism is the main feeling heading into the offseason. That comes with Joe Douglas entering his third full offseason as general manager, coach Robert Saleh coming off his first season leading the team and quarterback Zach Wilson showing marked improvement down the stretch of his rookie year.