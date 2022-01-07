Smith recovers from early wobble for 3-shot lead at Kapalua

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Cameron Smith was going the wrong direction at Kapalua. He turned it around in a big way. After a bogey-bogey start, Smith got on a roll and shot a 64 to build a three-shot lead in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The scoring conditions have been so good at Kapalua that Smith tied the 36-hole record set by Ernie Els in 2003. Els went on to win by eight. Smith might not have that easy. The average score Friday was just under 68. He was three ahead of Jon Rahm and Daniel Berger, with Patrick Cantlay another shot back.