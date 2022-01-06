Skip to Content
Pleasant surprise: Heat’s Yurtseven putting up huge numbers

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — A few weeks ago, nobody would have seen this coming. Not even Omer Yurtseven. Consider all the stellar big men who have worn a Miami Heat uniform over the years, a list that includes Shaquille O’Neal, Alonzo Mourning, Chris Bosh, Udonis Haslem and Bam Adebayo just to name a few. None of them had ever grabbed 12 rebounds in 10 consecutive games for the Heat. Nobody had. Until now. Yurtseven, an undrafted 7-foot rookie from Turkey, had 16 rebounds in Miami’s win at Portland on Wednesday night, his 10th straight game with at least 12 boards.

