French ice dancers to skip Europeans because of virus risk

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — French ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron will not skate for a sixth European Championship title next week because they are wary of the coronavirus disrupting their Olympic preparations. The French ice sports federation says Papadakis and Cizeron are skipping the Jan. 10-16 event in Estonia “to protect themselves from COVID in view of the Olympic Games in Beijing.” Papadakis and Cizeron won five consecutive European titles from 2015-19 and are also four-time world champions and Olympic silver medalists.