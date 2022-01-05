Saints defense hopes for a better rush vs. Falcons QB Ryan

By LES EAST

Associated Press

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The Saints’ defense has been menacing quarterbacks and racking up sacks in three recent victories that have kept New Orleans alive in the NFC playoff race. But the Saints know they’ll have to play better against Matt Ryan and the Falcons’ offense than they did in the first meeting this season. Ryan passed for a season-high 343 yards and two touchdowns as the Falcons beat the Saints 27-25 on Nov. 7 in New Orleans. Cameron Jordan has 22 of his 106 career sacks against Ryan. That’s the highest total for one defender against one quarterback in the NFL since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.