Lukaku apologizes and ready to clean up ‘mess,’ says Tuchel

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says Romelu Lukaku will be reintegrated to the squad after being dropped for an English Premier League game for expressing his unhappiness at the club in a TV interview. Tuchel says Lukaku has apologized. The Belgium striker could return to the team for Wednesday’s first-leg game against Tottenham in the English League Cup semifinals. Lukaku said in an interview aired by broadcaster Sky in Italy that he was “not happy with the situation” at Chelsea and indicated he had issues with Tuchel’s style of play. Tuchel reacted by leaving him out of the 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.